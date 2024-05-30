- Home
No Waver At Will Of Commitment To Two-state Solution To Resolve Palestinian-Israeli Conflict: President Xi
Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 07:16 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said that war should not continue indefinitely, justice should not be absent forever, and commitment to the two-state solution should not be wavered at will.
Xi made the remarks in his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.
"The middle East is a land bestowed with broad prospects for development, but the war is still raging on it. Since last October, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has escalated drastically, throwing the people into tremendous sufferings," Xi said.
China, he said," firmly supports the establishment of an independent State of Palestine that enjoys full sovereignty based on the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital. It supports Palestine's full membership in the UN, and supports a more broad-based, authoritative and effective international peace conference."
President Xi affirmed that China would continue to provide assistance to help ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and support post-conflict reconstruction, and support the work of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East in providing emergency humanitarian assistance to Gaza.
