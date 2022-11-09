No Way Agreement on Successor Treaty to New START Can Be Reached Within Year - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) There is no chance that an agreement to succeed the New START can be reached within one year as the stances of Moscow and Washington significantly differ, , Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"To achieve a result on strategic stability, the parties need a lot of time," Antonov said. "We should not count on a repetition of the scenario of 2010, when we managed to agree in just a year. Circumstances have changed dramatically. The positions of the parties differ significantly, new technologies and threats have emerged. The importance of the factor of 'third' nuclear countries is growing."

Antonov said, however, that if a decision is made to resume strategic consultations, the Russian delegation will conscientiously strive to find mutually acceptable solutions.

"But there can be no talk of any unilateral concessions to the detriment of Russia's security," he added.

Antonov went on to say that currently the US government is not making any attempts to revive the strategic stability dialogue with Russia.

"The dialogue on strategic stability launched in 2021, within the framework of which discussions were held on possible agreements to replace the START, was 'frozen' at the initiative of the American side," Antonov said. "Washington is not taking any practical steps towards its resumption.

"

While Moscow is interested in having arms control talks with Washington, however, it will not beg the United States to come back to the negotiating table, Antonov stated.

"Russia is interested in an equal and mutually beneficial dialogue on arms control. But we will not beg the United States to return to the negotiating table," the envoy said. "We will ensure our national security in any circumstances."

Antonov went on to say that it is possible that, in the end, the administration will "wake up" and will want to negotiate.

"No one is interested in the legal vacuum between the two countries with the largest nuclear arsenals," he stressed. "How much more will be missed is unknown."

State Department spokesperson Ned price confirmed on Tuesday that the United States and Russia will soon hold a New START bilateral consultative commission meeting.

In September, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the United States and Russia are currently discussing resuming inspections under the New START Treaty and plan to soon hold an in-person bilateral meeting of the consultative commission.

In February 2021, Moscow and Washington extended the only remaining nuclear arms treaty for five more years without any renegotiation of its terms. New START is now set to expire on February 5, 2026.