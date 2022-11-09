UrduPoint.com

No Way Agreement On Successor Treaty To New START Can Be Reached Within Year - Antonov

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022 | 11:30 AM

No Way Agreement on Successor Treaty to New START Can Be Reached Within Year - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) There is no chance that an agreement to succeed the New START can be reached within one year as the stances of Moscow and Washington significantly differ, , Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"To achieve a result on strategic stability, the parties need a lot of time," Antonov said. "We should not count on a repetition of the scenario of 2010, when we managed to agree in just a year. Circumstances have changed dramatically. The positions of the parties differ significantly, new technologies and threats have emerged. The importance of the factor of 'third' nuclear countries is growing."

Antonov said, however, that if a decision is made to resume strategic consultations, the Russian delegation will conscientiously strive to find mutually acceptable solutions.

"But there can be no talk of any unilateral concessions to the detriment of Russia's security," he added.

Antonov went on to say that currently the US government is not making any attempts to revive the strategic stability dialogue with Russia.

"The dialogue on strategic stability launched in 2021, within the framework of which discussions were held on possible agreements to replace the START, was 'frozen' at the initiative of the American side," Antonov said. "Washington is not taking any practical steps towards its resumption.

"

While Moscow is interested in having arms control talks with Washington, however, it will not beg the United States to come back to the negotiating table, Antonov stated.

"Russia is interested in an equal and mutually beneficial dialogue on arms control. But we will not beg the United States to return to the negotiating table," the envoy said. "We will ensure our national security in any circumstances."

Antonov went on to say that it is possible that, in the end, the administration will "wake up" and will want to negotiate.

"No one is interested in the legal vacuum between the two countries with the largest nuclear arsenals," he stressed. "How much more will be missed is unknown."

State Department spokesperson Ned price confirmed on Tuesday that the United States and Russia will soon hold a New START bilateral consultative commission meeting.

In September, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the United States and Russia are currently discussing resuming inspections under the New START Treaty and plan to soon hold an in-person bilateral meeting of the consultative commission.

In February 2021, Moscow and Washington extended the only remaining nuclear arms treaty for five more years without any renegotiation of its terms. New START is now set to expire on February 5, 2026.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Price United States February September Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birt ..

Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birthday

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th November 2022

2 hours ago
 Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite ..

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite Russia Squeeze - US Energy Ag ..

11 hours ago
 Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Rio ..

Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Riots Participants

11 hours ago
 Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe ..

Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe into Arshad Sharif's murder

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.