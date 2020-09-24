No Way Trump Will Shut US Economy Down Again Over COVID-19 - White House Adviser Kudlow

President Donald Trump has no intent to shut the economy down again over the COVID-19, even as a study shows that 90 percent of the population may be vulnerable to the virus, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) President Donald Trump has no intent to shut the economy down again over the COVID-19, even as a study shows that 90 percent of the population may be vulnerable to the virus, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday.

"First of all, let me say President Trump in no way would support another shutdown of the country and the economy. No way. He will completely oppose that," Kudlow said during an appearance on the Fox business network.

The United States has reported nearly seven million infections from the novel strain of the coronavirus so far and more than 200,000 deaths, making it the worst country hit by the pandemic, data monitored by the Johns Hopkins University showed.

Nearly half of the 50 US states have reported a rise in new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, with the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield saying a study by the agency showed more than 90 percent of the population was susceptible - meaning more than 295 million Americans could still get infected with the virus.