No Western Power Should Seek to Achieve 'Regime Change' in China - Former Australian PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) No Western state should make any attempt to carry out or influence "regime change" in China, former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told an audience at the Hudson Institute.

"There is no realistic agenda for regime change: That is an internal matter for China to decide," Morrison, who served as Australia's prime minister from 2018 until this year, said on Tuesday. "We should not assume (that we know) what the Chinese population wants. We should not be so arrogant.

"

Morrison said current Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has led the country since 2012 and been its president since 2015, had broken with the policies of every Chinese leader over the previous 33 years.

"Xi was the leader that brought an end to Deng (Xiaoping)'s policies. A renewed commitment to the ideology of socialism there has been a revival of the instrument of state control," Morrison said.

China's growth according to some Western assessments is now down to 3.5% a year, Morrison added.