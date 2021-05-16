No Words Can Describe Horrors Palestinian Families Endure in Gaza - Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said on Sunday that Palestinian families were currently being faced with indescribable horrors as the fighting in the Gaza Strip continued.

"There are no words that can describe the horrors our people are enduring," al-Maliki said at the beginning of his speech before the UN Security Council.

According to the diplomat, the rockets that Israel fired at suspected Hamas facilities since the onset of the escalation on May 10 have already killed 200 Palestinians, a third of whom are children and women.

"Israel is not only an occupying power. Israel is a nuclear power.

It has a military arsenal, the Iron Dome, shelters, while our people in Gaza are besieged, trapped with no word to go and no safe haven," the minister pointed out.

The international consensus to the decades-long conflict is currently being destroyed, Al-Maliki continued, adding that Israel preferred the alternative of apartheid to a peaceful settlement.

The latest flare-up began in the evening of May 10. As of Sunday, about 2,900 rockets had been fired into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. In Israel, the latest toll of casualties stands at 10 people were killed and 50 others seriously injured. Israel has been carrying out air strikes.