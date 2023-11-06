Open Menu

No.2 Swiatek Beats No.1 Sabalenka In WTA Finals Semis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2023 | 07:50 AM

No.2 Swiatek beats No.1 Sabalenka in WTA Finals semis

Cancún, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Second-ranked Iga Swiatek defeated world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday to reach the title match of the WTA Finals, where she will face fellow unbeaten Jessica Pegula.

By downing the reigning Australian Open champion, Swiatek denied Sabalenka a victory that would have clinched the year-end top ranking for the 25-year-old from Belarus.

Instead, reigning French Open champion Swiatek of Poland can claim the year-end world number one spot for the second consecutive season by defeating American Pegula in Monday's championship match.

"I feel like it's still a long way away because I feel like tomorrow's match will be the toughest one," Swiatek said. "We can talk about it tomorrow after the match. I'm just going to continue doing what I've been doing."

Sabalenka overtook Swiatek for the top ranking two months ago but would keep it only if Pegula wins.

Pegula beat compatriot Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-1 in an hour on Saturday to reach the WTA Finals championship match, stretching her overall win streak to nine matches.

Swiatek owns a 5-3 career edge over Pegula in their rivalry but the American has won two of their three meetings this year, at the United Cup and in an August semi-final on Montreal hardcourts. Swiatek beat Pegula in this year's Doha final.

"I can't truly tell you the keys for tomorrow," Swiatek said. "I'm going to work on that."

The final was delayed to Monday due to rain that played havoc with the week's schedule at the outdoor hardcourts in Cancun, Mexico -- including stopping Swiatek and Sabalenka only three games into their semi-final on Saturday night.

Swiatek was ahead 2-1 on serve when play resumed Sunday and the Pole went on the grab the only break of the opening set.

Swiatek broke early in the second set and broke again for 5-2 with an overhead smash, then held serve to win on her first match point on a service winner.

Sabalenka had beaten Swiatek in last year's WTA Finals semi-finals and they had split two prior meetings this year, both on clay.

Related Topics

World Split Cancun Doha Belarus Poland Mexico August Sunday Australian Open From Top

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

23 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

1 day ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

1 day ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

1 day ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

1 day ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

1 day ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

1 day ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

1 day ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

1 day ago

More Stories From World