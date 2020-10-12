Nobel 2020 Economics Prize Awarded to Milgrom, Wilson 'for Improvements to Auction Theory'

(@FahadShabbir)

Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson for their work on auction theory, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Nobel Memorial prize in Economic Sciences was awarded to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson for their work on auction theory, the Royal Swedish academy of Sciences said Monday.

"The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2020 was awarded jointly to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson "for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats," the Nobel Prize website reads.