UrduPoint.com

Nobel Body Slams 'politically Motivated' Suu Kyi Convictions

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 05:18 PM

Nobel body slams 'politically motivated' Suu Kyi convictions

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the Nobel Peace Prize, denounced three new convictions handed down Monday against ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the Nobel Peace prize, denounced three new convictions handed down Monday against ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

"The Nobel Committee is deeply concerned about her situation," the chairwoman of the Nobel committee Berit Reiss-Andersen told AFP in an email "The latest ruling against Aung San Suu Kyi is a politically motivated ruling," she added.

Under house arrest since a February 1 military coup, the 76-year-old former leader was sentenced to four years in prison in the latest in a slew of charges that risk sending her to prison for decades.

She was found guilty of two charges related to illegally importing and owning walkie-talkies and one of breaking coronavirus rules, a source with knowledge of the case told AFP.

Suu Kyi was sentenced in December to a four-year sentence for violating Covid restrictions, which the ruling junta later shortened to two years.

In December, the Nobel Committee, which rarely comments on current events, had already expressed concern about Suu Kyi and condemned her previous conviction as "not very credible".

Related Topics

San Myanmar February December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Franchises to make maximum profit under new financ ..

Franchises to make maximum profit under new financial model

5 minutes ago
 PAC organizes poetry recital in memory of famous p ..

PAC organizes poetry recital in memory of famous poet Baqi Siddiqui

5 minutes ago
 NCOC holds appreciation ceremony in honour of team ..

NCOC holds appreciation ceremony in honour of teams that worked to tackle pandem ..

5 minutes ago
 41-acre state land retrieved in Rajanpur

41-acre state land retrieved in Rajanpur

5 minutes ago
 UK tells developers to pay more on safety after fi ..

UK tells developers to pay more on safety after fire tragedy

6 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims three more lives in Pakistan in la ..

COVID-19 claims three more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.