Nobel Chemistry Prize Awarded to Charpentier, Doudha for Developing Genome Editing Method

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The 2020 Nobel prize in Chemistry was awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna "for the development of a method for genome editing," the Royal Swedish academy of Sciences said on Wednesday.

"Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A.

Doudna have discovered one of gene technology's sharpest tools: the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors. Using these, researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with extremely high precision. This technology has had a revolutionary impact on the life sciences, is contributing to new cancer therapies and may make the dream of curing inherited diseases come true," the press release read.