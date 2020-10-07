UrduPoint.com
Nobel Chemistry Prize Awarded To Charpentier, Doudha For Developing Genome Editing Method

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 03:25 PM

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna "for the development of a method for genome editing," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The 2020 Nobel prize in Chemistry was awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna "for the development of a method for genome editing," the Royal Swedish academy of Sciences said on Wednesday.

"Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A.

Doudna have discovered one of gene technology's sharpest tools: the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors. Using these, researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with extremely high precision. This technology has had a revolutionary impact on the life sciences, is contributing to new cancer therapies and may make the dream of curing inherited diseases come true," the press release read.

