Nobel Chemistry Winner Sees Engineered Proteins Solving Tough Problems
Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Whether it's battling tumors or breaking down plastic, American scientist David Baker, co-recipient of this year's Nobel prize in Chemistry, has an answer: engineering proteins that don't naturally exist -- a concept once dismissed as "crazy."
Today, proteins with novel functions are flowing steadily out of his lab, with an endless list of potential applications ranging from ultra-targeted therapies to the development of new vaccines.
"Across the range of problems that we face today in medicine and health, sustainability, energy, and technology, I think the potential for protein design is enormous," Baker told AFP via video call from Seattle, hours after learning of his Nobel win alongside two other laureates.
Proteins are organic molecules that play a fundamental role in almost every function of living organisms, from muscle contraction and food digestion to neuron activation and more.
"The ones in nature evolved to solve all the problems that were faced during natural selection," explained the 62-year-old University of Washington professor.
"But humans face new problems today," added the biochemist and computational biologist.
"We're heating up the planet, so we need new solutions in ecology and sustainability. We live longer, so there's new diseases which are relevant, like Alzheimer's disease. There's new pathogens like coronavirus."
Rather than leave these problems up to evolution -- a "brutal" solution that would take a very, very long time -- "with new proteins, we can solve those problems, but in a very short time," he said.
