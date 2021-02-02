The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Tuesday condemned the military coup in Myanmar and called for the release of State Counsellor and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as all other detained officials and lawmakers

Suu Kyi was awarded a Nobel Peace prize in 1991. She already spent nearly 15 years under house arrest from 1989 to 2010 for resisting military rule.

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee is appalled by the military coup in Myanmar and the arrest of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, president Win Myint and other political leaders. ... Now, 30 years after she [Suu Kyi] was awarded the Peace Prize, the military has once again pushed democracy aside and arrested leading representatives of the legally elected government. The Norwegian Nobel Committee asks for the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other arrested politicians, and for the result of last year's general election to be respected," the committee said in a statement.

Myanmar's military launched the coup on Monday morning placing Suu Kyi, Myint and other National League for Democracy (NLD) members in jail. The military announced a one-year state of emergency in the country, vowing to "take action" against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election, which saw Suu Kyi's NLD party win resoundingly. The military said it was committed to the democratic system and vowed to hold new and fair elections after the state of emergency ends.

Global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, condemned the military coup and called for the urgent release of all detainees.