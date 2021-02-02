UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nobel Committee Calls On Myanmar's Military To Release Suu Kyi, Other Detained Politicians

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 08:04 PM

Nobel Committee Calls on Myanmar's Military to Release Suu Kyi, Other Detained Politicians

The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Tuesday condemned the military coup in Myanmar and called for the release of State Counsellor and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as all other detained officials and lawmakers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Tuesday condemned the military coup in Myanmar and called for the release of State Counsellor and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as all other detained officials and lawmakers.

Suu Kyi was awarded a Nobel Peace prize in 1991. She already spent nearly 15 years under house arrest from 1989 to 2010 for resisting military rule.

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee is appalled by the military coup in Myanmar and the arrest of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, president Win Myint and other political leaders. ... Now, 30 years after she [Suu Kyi] was awarded the Peace Prize, the military has once again pushed democracy aside and arrested leading representatives of the legally elected government. The Norwegian Nobel Committee asks for the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other arrested politicians, and for the result of last year's general election to be respected," the committee said in a statement.

Myanmar's military launched the coup on Monday morning placing Suu Kyi, Myint and other National League for Democracy (NLD) members in jail. The military announced a one-year state of emergency in the country, vowing to "take action" against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election, which saw Suu Kyi's NLD party win resoundingly. The military said it was committed to the democratic system and vowed to hold new and fair elections after the state of emergency ends.

Global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, condemned the military coup and called for the urgent release of all detainees.

Related Topics

Democracy Jail San Myanmar November All From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Protection of tourists in Hazra is top priority of ..

39 seconds ago

US Air Force Soldiers Deploy to Norway Ahead of Bo ..

43 seconds ago

Spain restricts arrivals from Brazil, S.Africa ove ..

44 seconds ago

Merkel Discussed Nord Stream 2 With Biden During C ..

46 seconds ago

President orders AED 24 million grant to athletes

20 minutes ago

Coronavirus vaccine in UAE: A humanitarian vision ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.