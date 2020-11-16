UrduPoint.com
Nobel Committee Urges Halt To Ethiopia Fighting

Mon 16th November 2020 | 11:19 PM

The Nobel Committee that awarded Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed the 2019 Peace Prize said on Monday it was "deeply concerned" about fighting in the country and appealed for deescalation

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The Nobel Committee that awarded Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed the 2019 Peace prize said on Monday it was "deeply concerned" about fighting in the country and appealed for deescalation.

"The Committee is following developments in Ethiopia closely and is deeply concerned," its secretary Olav Njolstad told AFP. "It reiterates today what it said before, namely that all parties involved share responsibility for halting the escalation of violence and contributing to resolving differences and conflicts by peaceful means."

More Stories From World

