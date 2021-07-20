UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nobel Foundation Divests Funds Linked To Oil

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:38 PM

Nobel Foundation divests funds linked to oil

The foundation that finances and organises the Nobel Prizes announced Tuesday that it had sold off its oil sector assets, after also withdrawing from the coal industry

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The foundation that finances and organises the Nobel Prizes announced Tuesday that it had sold off its oil sector assets, after also withdrawing from the coal industry.

"Since several of our prizes are for science, it's natural to rely on science when it comes to climate change and sustainability," Vidar Helgesen, the new head of the Stockholm-based foundation, told AFP.

According to the former Norwegian environment minister, the fund had sold off some 350 million Swedish kronor ($40 million, 34 million Euros) of assets placed in a fund that did not have strong enough restrictions on oil.

Helgesen explained that as the foundation is not an active investor, it does not make direct investments in companies and instead relies on funds and fund managers to place their capital, but they still have requirements for what type of investments should be avoided.

Helgesen added that it is important that Nobel laureates know where their prize money comes from.

The director of the foundation said they also sought to keep their investments in line with the "vision" of Alfred Nobel who bequeathed much of his wealth to create the prizes.

Nobel Prizes seek those who have provided "greatest benefit to humankind", and come with a sum of 10 million kronor per discipline that are financed by these investments.

The foundation has been criticised in recent years for holding -- indirectly through investment funds -- stakes in controversial sectors such as arms and tobacco.

It had already recently divested itself of its coal-related holdings, Helgesen added.

Global carbon emissions are set to hit an all-time high by 2023 despite international commitments to cut them, the International Energy Agency warned Tuesday.

Related Topics

Oil Money From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Russian Agriculture Ministry Maintains Grain Harve ..

17 seconds ago

India, Vietnam Among Potential Buyers of Russia's ..

18 seconds ago

790,722 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

19 seconds ago

Russian Light Fighter Jet Checkmate to Be Ready Wi ..

21 seconds ago

Flood Control Room set up in DC Office

23 seconds ago

Motorcyclist killed in a road accident

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.