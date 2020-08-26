Nobel Laureate Alexievich Says Her Status in Opposition Council Case Remains as Witness

Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexievich, the recipient of the Nobel Prize in Literature and a member of the opposition Coordination Council's presidium, said on Wednesday that her status as a witness in a criminal case launched over the committee's creation had not changed following her visit to the Belarusian Investigative Committee

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexievich, the recipient of the Nobel prize in Literature and a member of the opposition Coordination Council's presidium, said on Wednesday that her status as a witness in a criminal case launched over the committee's creation had not changed following her visit to the Belarusian Investigative Committee.

"No, not yet," Alexievich told reporters when asked if her status had changed.

She was accompanied by lawyer Maxim Znak and Maria Kolesnikova, a senior opposition figure.

The prominent writer noted after arriving at the Investigative Committee that she did not feel guilty and believes that the actions of the Coordination Council are legitimate.

"We want to live our destiny, in our family, but for this we need help. It is unlikely that we and our [Coordination] Council can cope with this situation. Unfortunately, our civil society is not ready yet. Therefore, we need the world's help, perhaps from Russia, too," Alexievich added.

The Nobel Prize recipient left the interrogation in about 40 minutes after her arrival.

The Belarusian opposition refused to recognize the victory of President Alexander Lukashenko in the August 9 presidential vote, creating the Coordination Council to oversee a transfer of power. Last week, the Belarusian prosecution opened a case against the council, claiming it aims to seize power and undermine the country's national security.

Mass opposition protests began across Belarus after the presidential elections. In the first days, the rallies were crushed by law enforcement officers: tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets were used against the protesters who did not agree with the election results.

The law enforcement agencies have now stopped dispersing the rallies and using force. In line with official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days of the unrest. According to the Interior Ministry, hundreds of people were injured during the riots, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. Three protesters have died.