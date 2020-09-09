Nobel Laureate Alexievich Says Not Planning to Leave Belarus Amid Political Unrest

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexievich, a recipient of the Nobel prize in Literature and a member of the opposition Coordination Council's presidium, said on Wednesday that she was not going to leave Belarus.

"No, I don't want to [leave], but you know what methods there are," Alexievich said when asked by reporters outside her apartment if she was planning to leave the country like some of her associates from the opposition.

She added that she was feeling okay, just "a little sick."

The opposition figure also told reporters that the Coordination Council would continue to work, despite the detentions.

"The council will live, we made it more expanded," the Nobel Laureate noted.