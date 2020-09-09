UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nobel Laureate Alexievich Says Not Planning To Leave Belarus Amid Political Unrest

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:10 PM

Nobel Laureate Alexievich Says Not Planning to Leave Belarus Amid Political Unrest

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexievich, a recipient of the Nobel prize in Literature and a member of the opposition Coordination Council's presidium, said on Wednesday that she was not going to leave Belarus.

"No, I don't want to [leave], but you know what methods there are," Alexievich said when asked by reporters outside her apartment if she was planning to leave the country like some of her associates from the opposition.

She added that she was feeling okay, just "a little sick."

The opposition figure also told reporters that the Coordination Council would continue to work, despite the detentions.

"The council will live, we made it more expanded," the Nobel Laureate noted.

Related Topics

Belarus From Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns attack on Afghanistan f ..

3 minutes ago

‘There are two Pakistans in New Pakistan’

20 minutes ago

Texas Man Charged With Allegedly Making Islamic St ..

6 minutes ago

38 criminals held in faisalabad

6 minutes ago

S. Korea to mass-produce self-propelled mortar sys ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Municipality launch ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.