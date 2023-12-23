(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) "Farewell to My Concubine," a stage play by Chinese Nobel laureate Mo Yan, premiered on Wednesday in Beijing and is scheduled for performances until Jan. 14.

This marks Mo's second play to grace the stage of the Beijing People's Art Theater, following the success of "Our Jing Ke.

"Farewell to My Concubine" is a historical play that reinterprets the classic Chinese tale of Xiang Yu, the self-styled "Hegemon-King of Western Chu" from over 2,000 years ago.

Mo's play unfolds through the eyes of the female figures in the historical story -- Consort Yu, the wife of Xiang Yu, and Lyu Zhi, the wife of Liu Bang, the rival for Xiang Yu's throne, according to the production's director Lin Cong.

"It delves into the reflections and choices of females on matters of love, power, and life goals against the backdrop of historical events and the trajectories of individual destinies," Lin said.