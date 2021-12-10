Nobel Laureate Muratov Calls For Minute Of Silence For Slain Journalists
Receiving his Nobel Peace Prize Friday together with Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov, the editor-in-chief of Russian independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, called for a minute of silence during the ceremony to honour journalists killed in the line of duty
"Let us rise and honour my and Maria Ressa's reporter colleagues, who have given their lives for this profession, with a minute of silence, and let us give our support to those who suffer persecution," Muratov said, adding: "I want journalists to die old."