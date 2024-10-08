Open Menu

Nobel Literature Jury May Go For Non-Western Writer

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Nobel literature jury may go for non-Western writer

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Nobel Prize in Literature has honoured predominantly Western writers since it was first awarded in 1901, but the Swedish Academy may shine its spotlight further afield this year, experts say.

With no official shortlist, speculation is rife on who the Nobel committee will settle on, with their decision due to be revealed Thursday at 1:00 pm (1100 GMT).

Many believe Chinese author Can Xue -- the favourite on several betting sites -- will win, with Australian novelist Gerald Murnane also tipped.

Often likened to Franz Kafka, Can's experimental style transforms the mundane into the surreal.

The academy is known for its penchant for bringing lesser-known authors to a wider audience.

"I think they've gone to great pains to find some writer that will catch the culture commentariat with their pants down," Bjorn Wiman, culture editor at Sweden's newspaper of record, Dagens Nyheter, told AFP.

That was the case in 2021 -- when Zanzibar-born British author Abdulrazak Gurnah was chosen for his work exploring exile, colonialism and racism -- and in 2016, when US folk rock icon Bob Dylan won.

Wiman said the prize could just as easily go to a Mexican or Argentinian writer as an African author.

"I think it will be a woman from a language zone outside Europe," he said.

His personal pick would however be British Indian-born author Salman Rushdie -- a symbol of free speech after receiving death threats over his 1988 novel "The Satanic Verses" which was declared blasphemous by Iran's supreme leader, and the victim of a 2022 stabbing in New York state that saw him lose his right eye.

"But then they will be accused of honouring another middle-aged man," Wiman said.

Last year, the prize went to middle-aged Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse.

Related Topics

Iran Europe China Man New York Sweden May Women 2016 From

Recent Stories

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continu ..

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

13 hours ago
 Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

13 hours ago
 PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

13 hours ago
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms f ..

SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..

13 hours ago
 KMC to extend all possible support for constructio ..

KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..

13 hours ago
 Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral ..

Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters

13 hours ago
 Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign i ..

Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP

13 hours ago
 Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire ..

Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..

13 hours ago
 AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid ..

AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid Maqbool

13 hours ago

More Stories From World