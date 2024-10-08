Nobel Literature Jury May Go For Non-Western Writer
Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Nobel Prize in Literature has honoured predominantly Western writers since it was first awarded in 1901, but the Swedish Academy may shine its spotlight further afield this year, experts say.
With no official shortlist, speculation is rife on who the Nobel committee will settle on, with their decision due to be revealed Thursday at 1:00 pm (1100 GMT).
Many believe Chinese author Can Xue -- the favourite on several betting sites -- will win, with Australian novelist Gerald Murnane also tipped.
Often likened to Franz Kafka, Can's experimental style transforms the mundane into the surreal.
The academy is known for its penchant for bringing lesser-known authors to a wider audience.
"I think they've gone to great pains to find some writer that will catch the culture commentariat with their pants down," Bjorn Wiman, culture editor at Sweden's newspaper of record, Dagens Nyheter, told AFP.
That was the case in 2021 -- when Zanzibar-born British author Abdulrazak Gurnah was chosen for his work exploring exile, colonialism and racism -- and in 2016, when US folk rock icon Bob Dylan won.
Wiman said the prize could just as easily go to a Mexican or Argentinian writer as an African author.
"I think it will be a woman from a language zone outside Europe," he said.
His personal pick would however be British Indian-born author Salman Rushdie -- a symbol of free speech after receiving death threats over his 1988 novel "The Satanic Verses" which was declared blasphemous by Iran's supreme leader, and the victim of a 2022 stabbing in New York state that saw him lose his right eye.
"But then they will be accused of honouring another middle-aged man," Wiman said.
Last year, the prize went to middle-aged Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse.
