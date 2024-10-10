Nobel Literature Jury May Go For Non-Western Writer
Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Nobel Prize in Literature to be announced on Thursday has mainly gone to Western writers over the years, though this year the Swedish academy may shine its spotlight further afield, experts say.
With no official shortlist, speculation is rife on who the 18-member Academy will settle on, the suspense ending when it announces its pick at 1:00 pm (1100 GMT).
Many believe Chinese author Can Xue -- the favourite on several betting sites -- will win.
Often likened to Franz Kafka, Can's experimental style transforms the mundane into the surreal.
Australian novelist Gerald Murnane is also hotly tipped, while the name of another Australian, Aboriginal author Alexis Wright, emerged on Wednesday when British bookmakers Ladbrokes halted bets on her name due to suspicious activity, suggesting a possible leak.
The Academy is known for its penchant for bringing lesser-known authors to a wider audience.
"I think they've gone to great pains to find some writer that will catch the culture commentariat with their pants down," Bjorn Wiman, culture editor at Sweden's newspaper of record, Dagens Nyheter, told AFP.
That was the case in 2021 -- when Zanzibar-born British author Abdulrazak Gurnah was chosen for his work exploring exile, colonialism and racism -- and in 2016, when US folk rock icon Bob Dylan won.
Wiman said the prize could just as easily go to a Mexican or Argentine writer as an African author.
"I think it will be a woman from a language zone outside Europe," he said.
