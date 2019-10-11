Nobel must spur Abiy to enhance rights reforms: Amnesty

Amnesty International hailed the Nobel Peace Prize awarded Friday to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, but said the honour should spur him to enhance reforms on human rights

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Amnesty International hailed the Nobel Peace prize awarded Friday to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, but said the honour should spur him to enhance reforms on human rights.

"This award recognizes the critical work Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government has done to initiate human rights reforms in Ethiopia after decades of widespread repression," the rights watchdog said in a statement.

"Since assuming office in April 2018, it has reformed the security forces, replaced the severely restricting charities and society law, and agreed a peace deal with neighbouring Eritrea to end two decades of hostile relations.

"He also helped broker an agreement between Sudan's military leaders and the civilian opposition, bringing an end to months of protests." But Amnesty said Abiy's work "is far from done." Further efforts were needed to cement a "lasting human rights legacy," it cautioned.

The group pointed to tensions within Ethiopia, a mosaic of ethnic groups, that "threaten instability and further human rights abuses".

Abiy, it added, also had to overhaul a measure called the Anti-Terrorism Proclamation, "which continues to be used as a tool of repression, and holds suspected perpetrators of past human rights violations to account."