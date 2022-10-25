Nobel Peace Prize 2022 goes to Russian HR Activist

The Nobel Peace Prize 2022 awarded to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties, shines a light on individuals and organizations working for human rights

OSLO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Nobel Peace prize 2022 awarded to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties, shines a light on individuals and organizations working for human rights.

The Nobel Peace Center is now engaging with universities students all over the world through the Ignitor Community to take part in the Nobel Peace Prize challenge 2022. The annual essay competition aims to include students globally in the topic of the Peace Prize, and to invite them to contextualize the challenges of the most recent Peace Prize to their own communities. The winners of the challenge will be invited to Oslo in December to take part in the Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony.

Petter Sorum, Project Manager for the Ignitor Initiative says; "Through this essay competition we are inviting students and youth to write an open letter to their leaders, asking for an opportunity for dialogue on important issues related to human rights violations in their home countries.

" A photo competition is also included in the challenge. Students and young changemakers age 18-28 can learn more about how to join the challenge here: https://ignitor.nobelpeacecenter.org/nobel-peace-prize-challenge-2022/ The Nobel Peace Center is the public face of the Nobel Peace Prize, situated in Oslo, Norway.

It tells the stories of the Nobel Peace Prize laureates and their work through exhibitions, educational programmes, guided tours and digital content. The center is also a meeting place for topical events and conferences related to peace, dialogue, and human rights. The Nobel Peace Center is located in an old train station from 1872, close to the Oslo City Hall and overlooking the harbour.