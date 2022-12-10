Nobel Peace Prize Award Ceremony 2022 to Take Place

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) The Nobel Peace prize award ceremony 2022 will take place in Oslo City Hall on the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death on Saturday.

This year, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the Belarusian social activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian human rights organization Memorial (banned in Russia) and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties.

The laureates will be represented by Bialiatski's wife Natallia Pinchuk, Chairman of the International Memorial board Jan Rachinsky and Head of the Center for Civil Liberties Oleksandra Matviichuk. Each of them will receive a medal and a diploma, while 10 million Swedish krona ($970,000) will be divided among the three.

The award ceremony will be broadcast on the official website of the Nobel Prize award.