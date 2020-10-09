Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to World Food Programme

The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the World Food Programme, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on Friday

The food-assistance branch of the United Nations was awarded "for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict," the committee explained.