Nobel Peace Prize for 2019 Awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali

The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for his efforts in resolving the conflict with neighboring Eritrea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The 2019 Nobel Peace prize was awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for his efforts in resolving the conflict with neighboring Eritrea.

"The Nobel Peace Prize 2019 was awarded to Abiy Ahmed Ali 'for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea,'" the committee said in a press release.

In June 2018, Ethiopia's ruling People's Revolutionary Democratic Front decided to fully accept and implement the peace deal signed by Addis Ababa and Asmara in 2000.

The Algiers Agreement, as it was called, recognized some disputed areas, including the town of Badme, as Eritrea's territories. As part of the agreement, Ethiopia had to withdraw its forces from the territories that the agreement considered as Eritrean, a process it began in late 2018.

Eritrea split from Ethiopia in the early 1990s, leaving the latter landlocked. This sparked a war between the two countries in 1998-2000, which killed around 80,000 people.