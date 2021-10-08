UrduPoint.com

Nobel Peace Prize Goes To Journalists Ressa,Muratov For Safeguarding Freedom Of Expression

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 02:29 PM

Nobel Peace Prize Goes to Journalists Ressa,Muratov for Safeguarding Freedom of Expression

The Nobel Peace Prize 2021 was awarded jointly to Rappler co-founder Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, the editor of Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper, "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace," the Norwegian Nobel Committee said on Friday

"Maria Ressa uses freedom of expression to expose abuse of power, use of violence and growing authoritarianism in her native country, the Philippines. Dmitry Muratov has for decades defended freedom of speech in Russia under increasingly challenging conditions," the committee said.

