Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Muratov Diagnosed With Eye Burns After Attack - Reports

Dmitry Muratov, the editor-in-chief of Russian investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta and 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was diagnosed with eye burns after being doused with red paint by unknown assailants, the Novaya Gazeta Europe, a news outlet created by former Novaya Gazeta journalists, reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Dmitry Muratov, the editor-in-chief of Russian investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta and 2021 Nobel Peace prize laureate, was diagnosed with eye burns after being doused with red paint by unknown assailants, the Novaya Gazeta Europe, a news outlet created by former Novaya Gazeta journalists, reported on Friday.

On Thursday, Muratov was doused with oil paint mixed with acetone on the train traveling from Moscow to the Russian city of Samara. He said the assailant shouted "Muratov, this is for our guys!"

Muratov's newspaper said Samara doctors examined him after the attack. He was diagnosed with burns to the eyes and conjunctiva, while the cornea is intact.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has called for the attackers to be brought to justice.

"Last night's attack on #DmitryMuratov, chief editor of (Novaya Gazeta) & Nobel Peace Prize laureate, is outrageous & shameful.

#Russia authorities should swiftly investigate the case & bring the perpetrators to account. There must be zero tolerance for crimes against journalists," OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro tweeted.

The Russian police have detained one of the two people believed to have been involved in the incident, the MVD Media portal of Russian police-related news reported. The detained is a Moscow resident born in 1984. The whereabouts of the second suspect have yet to be determined.

Muratov has been strongly criticizing the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine on February 24. In March, Novaya Gazeta said that it could no longer operate in Russia after receiving warnings from the communications watchdog for failing to properly label an entity deemed a "foreign agent" by the authorities in its publications.