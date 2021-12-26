Nobel Peace Prize Winner Desmond Tutu Dies Aged 90 - South African Presidency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) Desmond Mpilo Tutu, South African Anglican archbishop, human rights activist and Nobel Peace prize winner, has died at the age of 90, the presidency of South Africa said on Sunday.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa expresses, on behalf of all South Africans, his profound sadness at the passing today, Sunday 26 December 2021, of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu. Archbishop Tutu, the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, passed away in Cape Town at the age of 90," the presidency said in a statement.

Tutu is widely known for his staunch opposition to apartheid, which resulted in him receiving a Nobel Prize in 1984, but he has spoken out on many other causes as well. The archbishop also served as the chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission after the abolition of apartheid and is known for coining the term "Rainbow Nation" to describe post-apartheid South Africa as a country where people of all racial and ethnic groups could live together in peace.