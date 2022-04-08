UrduPoint.com

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Muratov Says Poured With Red Paint In Train

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Muratov Says Poured With Red Paint in Train

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Russia's Dmitry Muratov, the editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta and last year's co-winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace prize, said that he had been poured with red paint by unknown assailants.

"I have been poured with oil paint mixed with acetone. My eyes are heavily burning.

This took place in the Moscow-Samara train. The oily smell has engulfed the wagon," Muratov said, as quoted by the newspaper's Telegram channel.

He added that the assailant had shouted "Muratov, this is for our guys!"

Transport police said they were searching for two suspected assailants.

Muratov has been sharply criticizing the Russian military operation in Ukraine launched on February 24.

