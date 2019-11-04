Nobel Peace winner confronts Chile over police abuses

A Nobel Peace laureate added her voice Monday to calls for Chile to stop police violence against protesters during recent weeks of deadly anti-government unrest

Protests against economic hardship have erupted into vandalism, looting and clashes between demonstrators and police, leaving 20 dead.

Prosecutors say five of those people died at the hands of state agents. A UN human rights mission is investigating allegations of police brutality.

On Monday, the 1992 Nobel Peace Laureate, Rigoberta Menchu of Guatemala, led other activists in delivering a letter at the presidential palace urging an end to what they called "serious and systematic" abuses.