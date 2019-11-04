UrduPoint.com
Nobel Peace Winner Confronts Chile Over Police Abuses

Mon 04th November 2019

Nobel Peace winner confronts Chile over police abuses

A Nobel Peace laureate added her voice Monday to calls for Chile to stop police violence against protesters during recent weeks of deadly anti-government unrest

Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :A Nobel Peace laureate added her voice Monday to calls for Chile to stop police violence against protesters during recent weeks of deadly anti-government unrest.

Protests against economic hardship have erupted into vandalism, looting and clashes between demonstrators and police, leaving 20 dead.

Prosecutors say five of those people died at the hands of state agents. A UN human rights mission is investigating allegations of police brutality.

On Monday, the 1992 Nobel Peace Laureate, Rigoberta Menchu of Guatemala, led other activists in delivering a letter at the presidential palace urging an end to what they called "serious and systematic" abuses.

