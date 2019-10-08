UrduPoint.com
Nobel Physics Prize Goes To Canadian-American And Two Swiss Scientists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:27 PM

Nobel Physics Prize goes to Canadian-American and two Swiss scientists

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Canadian-American James Peebles and Swiss scientists Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz on Tuesday won the Nobel Physics Prize for their work in cosmology, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

Peebles won one-half of the prize "for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology," while Mayor and Queloz shared the other half "for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star," professor Goran Hansson, secretary general of the academy, told a press conference.

