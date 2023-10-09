Open Menu

Nobel Prize 'important,' But 'still Large' Gender Inequalities: Claudia Goldin

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Nobel prize 'important,' but 'still large' gender inequalities: Claudia Goldin

Claudia Goldin said Monday that her selection as the Nobel Prize winner was a crucial recognition for women economists studying the workforce, but that persistent gender inequality remains a problem

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Claudia Goldin said Monday that her selection as the Nobel Prize winner was a crucial recognition for women economists studying the workforce, but that persistent gender inequality remains a problem.

The Nobel is a "very important prize, not just for me, but for the many people who work in this field and who are trying to understand why there is so much change, but there are still large differences" in pay, Goldin told AFP in a telephone interview.

The 77-year-old Harvard professor, who is the third woman to be awarded the prestigious economics prize, was given the nod "for having advanced our understanding of women's labour market outcomes," the Nobel jury said.

"Her research reveals the causes of change, as well as the main sources of the remaining gender gap," it added in a statement.

Women in the United States had gained significant ground in their education level, "but in many places, their promotion and pay hasn't," said Goldin, who attributed the gap largely to "the interaction between the marketplace and the home and the family."

Goldin praised a Biden administration measure to boost childcare services by tying programs to Federal funding for semiconductors investment, but that the policy was not a panacea.

"That's certainly a move in the right direction. You know, it's a drop in the bucket," she said.

Goldin said she is personally concerned about policies in many parts of the US restricting abortion, but that "I never, or I rarely mix any politics with my work."

Related Topics

Education United States Women Market Family Labour

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia takes second step in bid for 2034 FIF ..

Saudi Arabia takes second step in bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup

14 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for t ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for timely completion of developmen ..

10 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 141,200 cusecs water

IRSA releases 141,200 cusecs water

10 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail of Parvez Elahi's wife, ..

Court extends interim bail of Parvez Elahi's wife, son till Oct 25

10 minutes ago
 World Post Day observed in Sukkur

World Post Day observed in Sukkur

10 minutes ago
 Claudia Goldin wins Nobel for work on women in the ..

Claudia Goldin wins Nobel for work on women in the labour market

17 minutes ago
BISE to announce result of SSC part II Exam on Oct ..

BISE to announce result of SSC part II Exam on Oct 10

17 minutes ago
 CS orders depts to depute grievance redressal comm ..

CS orders depts to depute grievance redressal commissioners

17 minutes ago
 Netball Cup kicks off

Netball Cup kicks off

14 minutes ago
 Sahabzada Sultan elected as head of Asian Tent Peg ..

Sahabzada Sultan elected as head of Asian Tent Pegging

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler orders establishing new headquarters ..

Sharjah Ruler orders establishing new headquarters of Sharjah club

24 minutes ago
 New OPD at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital made fun ..

New OPD at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital made functional

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World