Nobel Prize In Literature Awarded To American Poet Louise Gluck

Umer Jamshaid 32 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 04:55 PM

Nobel Prize in Literature Awarded to American Poet Louise Gluck

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to American poet Louise Gluck for her "unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal," the Swedish Academy said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The 2020 Nobel prize in Literature was awarded to American poet Louise Gluck for her "unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal," the Swedish academy said on Thursday.

Gluck, born in 1943, has won many prestigious awards in the United States, including the Pulitzer Prize.

More Stories From World

