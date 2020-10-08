Nobel Prize In Literature Awarded To American Poet Louise Gluck
Umer Jamshaid 32 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 04:55 PM
The 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to American poet Louise Gluck for her "unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal," the Swedish Academy said on Thursday
Gluck, born in 1943, has won many prestigious awards in the United States, including the Pulitzer Prize.