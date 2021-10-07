Nobel Prize in Literature Awarded to Tanzanian Novelist Abulrazak Gurnah

The 2021 Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to Tanzanian novelist Abulrazak Gurnah on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The 2021 Nobel prize in literature has been awarded to Tanzanian novelist Abulrazak Gurnah on Thursday.

"The 2021 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah "for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents," the official Twitter account of the Nobel Prize said.