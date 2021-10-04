UrduPoint.com

Nobel Prize In Medicine Awarded For Discoveries Of Receptors For Temperature, Touch

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 03:14 PM

Nobel Prize in Medicine Awarded for Discoveries of Receptors for Temperature, Touch

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The 2021 Nobel prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded jointly to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch, the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet announced on Monday.

"David Julius utilized capsaicin, a pungent compound from chili peppers that induces a burning sensation, to identify a sensor in the nerve endings of the skin that responds to heat. Ardem Patapoutian used pressure-sensitive cells to discover a novel class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs. These breakthrough discoveries launched intense research activities leading to a rapid increase in our understanding of how our nervous system senses heat, cold, and mechanical stimuli," the assembly explained.

