Nobel Prize in Medicine Awarded Jointly to 3 Scientists for Discovery of Hepatitis C Virus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The 2020 Nobel prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded jointly to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus, the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet said on Monday,

"This year's Nobel Prize is awarded to three scientists who have made a decisive contribution to the fight against blood-borne hepatitis, a major global health problem that causes cirrhosis and liver cancer in people around the world .

.. The discovery of Hepatitis C virus revealed the cause of the remaining cases of chronic hepatitis and made possible blood tests and new medicines that have saved millions of lives," the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet said in a press release.