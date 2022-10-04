Nobel Prize in Physics 2022 Awarded to 3 Scientists for Quantum Physics Research - Academy

UrduPoint.com

October 04, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The Royal Swedish academy of Sciences awarded the Nobel prize in Physics 2022 to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for their research in the sphere of quantum physics.

"The Nobel Prize in Physics 2022 was awarded to Alain Aspect, John F.

Clauser and Anton Zeilinger 'for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science.' Their results have cleared the way for new technology based upon quantum information," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement.

