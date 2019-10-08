Nobel Prize in Physics Awarded Half to James Peebles, Half to Michel Mayor, Didier Queloz

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The 2019 Nobel prize in Physics was awarded half to US-Canadian cosmologist James Peebles and other half jointly to Swiss astrophysicist Michel Mayor and Swiss astronomer Didier Queloz, the organizers said Tuesday.

"The 2019 #NobelPrize in Physics has been awarded with one half to James Peebles 'for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology' and the other half jointly to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz 'for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star,'" the organizers tweeted.