Nobel Prize in Physics Divided, Awarded to Penrose, And Genzel And Ghez

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded one half to Roger Penrose and the other half jointly to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez, the Nobel Committee said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded one half to Roger Penrose and the other half jointly to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez, the Nobel Committee said on Tuesday.

Penros was awarded for "the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity", while Genzel and Ghez received the prize "for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy."

The award ceremony will be held on December 10 in an online format.