Nobel Prize In Physics To Be Announced In Stockholm On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 54 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:45 PM

Nobel Prize in Physics to be Announced in Stockholm on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in physics will be announced in Royal Swedish academy of Sciences in Stockholm at 11:30 a.m. local time [9:30 GMT] on Tuesday.

This week will see the coveted prize handed out to laureates in the fields of physics, chemistry, economy, and peace. The Nobel Prize in medicine was awarded on Monday to scientists for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.

Nominees are not disclosed for 50 years after the award, so predicting the winners has become a sport of its own among forecasters and bookmakers. The leader among them is Clarivate Analytics group, which makes predictions based on the amount of times a scientist was cited in academic papers among other factors.

Among the front-runners for the physics award is Oxford-based professor Artur Ekert who has made strides in the field of quantum cryptography and quantum entanglement.

The team of astrophysicists who published the first direct photograph of a black hole is also in the running, according to Inside Science website.

Last year, physics awards were awarded to Arthur Ashkin (USA), Gerard Mourou (France) and Donna Strickland (Canada) for "pioneering research in laser physics." The technique developed by the researchers opened up new areas of research and led to wide industrial and medical applications, especially in laser eye surgery.

The Nobel Prize committee has been awarding achievements since 1901, in accordance with the will of Swedish dynamite tycoon Alfred Nobel. His drive to promote the sciences and advancement of humanity came after he saw his seminal invention, dynamite, used as a tool of war instead of its original intended purpose of mining. The prize fund for the award, about $900,000 per award, is still primarily funded the fortune he left behind.

