Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:44 PM

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine Awarded to Kaelin, Ratcliffe, Semenza for Cell Work

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to William G. Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza for their research on cells' reaction to oxygen availability, the award organizers said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The 2019 Nobel prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to William G. Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza for their research on cells' reaction to oxygen availability, the award organizers said Monday.

"The 2019 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to William G. Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza 'for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability,'" the Nobel Prize organizers tweeted.

