Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine Awarded to Kaelin, Ratcliffe, Semenza for Cell Work

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The 2019 Nobel prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to William G. Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza for their research on cells' reaction to oxygen availability, the award organizers said Monday.

