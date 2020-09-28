UrduPoint.com
Nobel Prize-winner Alexievich Leaves Belarus For Treatment: Friend

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 05:31 PM

Minsk (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexievich has left the country for treatment in Germany, her friend told AFP Monday, after the Nobel Literature prize winner faced official pressure for supporting the opposition.

The 72-year-old writer, who has been summoned for questioning by investigators after joining the opposition's Coordination Council, has gone to Germany for planned treatment, her friend Mariya Voiteshonok told AFP.

"She will return to Belarus in a month. She is not dropping her activities as a Coordination Council member," Voiteshonok said.

