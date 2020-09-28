Nobel prize-winner Alexievich leaves Belarus for treatment: friend

Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexievich has left the country for treatment in Germany, her friend told AFP Monday, after the Nobel Literature Prize winner faced official pressure for supporting the opposition

The 72-year-old writer, who has been summoned for questioning by investigators after joining the opposition's Coordination Council, has gone to Germany for planned treatment, her friend Mariya Voiteshonok told AFP.

"She will return to Belarus in a month. She is not dropping her activities as a Coordination Council member," Voiteshonok said.