Nobel Prize-Winning Economist Says COVID-19 Made US Look 'Like a Third World Country'

The coronavirus pandemic has made the United States look like a developing nation as millions have been left without social safety guarantees amid economic calamity, Nobel laureate economist Joseph Stiglitz told The Guardian newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic has made the United States look like a developing nation as millions have been left without social safety guarantees amid economic calamity, Nobel laureate economist Joseph Stiglitz told The Guardian newspaper.

"The numbers turning to food banks are just enormous and beyond the capacity of them to supply. It is like a third world country. The public social safety net is not working," Stiglitz said in the interview published on Wednesday.

A longtime critic of US President Donald Trump, Stiglitz said Republican policies could lead the US into another Great Depression.

"If you leave it to Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell [the Republican Senate majority leader] we will have a Great Depression. If we had the right policy structure in place we could avoid it easily," Stiglitz said to the UK newspaper.

According to Stiglitz' estimates, 14 percent of the US population, nearly 46 million, rely on food stamps to get by, while the possible 30 percent unemployment rate will bring the economy to its knees.

The Nobel laureate went on to emphasize the importance of the multilateralism required to defeat the pandemic.

"Fighting global pandemics and climate change requires global cooperation... I hope we emerge from this with the perspective that multilateralism is even more important than we thought. It can't just be a corporate-driven globalization. We have to make it more resilient," Stiglitz stressed.

As of Wednesday, the US COVID-19 statistics towered above the rest of the world's, with over 45,000 people dead from over 826,000 confirmed cases.