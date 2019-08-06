Nobel Prize Winning Novelist Toni Morrison Dies Aged 88 - Publisher

Renowned US novelist and Nobel laureate Toni Morrison passed away on Monday night at the age of 88, the Knopf Doubleday publishing group said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Renowned US novelist and Nobel laureate Toni Morrison passed away on Monday night at the age of 88, the Knopf Doubleday publishing group said on Tuesday.

"We are profoundly sad to report that Toni Morrison has died at the age of eighty-eight. She died last night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York," the publisher said on Twitter.

Morrison was awarded the Pulitzer prize in 1988 for her landmark novel "Beloved." In 1993, she won the Nobel Prize in Literature, becoming the first black author to do so, and was recognized by the judges as an author who "gives life to an essential aspect of American reality"

"Toni Morrison was a national treasure, as good a storyteller, as captivating, in person as she was on the page.

Her writing was a beautiful, meaningful challenge to our conscience and our moral imagination. What a gift to breathe the same air as her, if only for a while," former US President Barack Obama said on Twitter.

Morrison was born in 1931 in Lorain, Ohio. She graduated from Howard University with a bachelor of arts in English in 1953. Two years later, she earned a masters degree at Cornell University. Among her influential novels are "The Bluest Eye," "Jazz," and "Paradise."