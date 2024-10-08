Nobel Scientist Uncovered Tiny Genetic Switches With Big Potential
Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Boston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Harvard geneticist Gary Ruvkun vividly remembers the late-night phone call with his longtime friend and now 2024 Nobel prize in Medicine co-laureate Victor Ambros, when they made their groundbreaking discovery of genetic switches that exist across the tree of life.
It was the early 1990s. The pair, who had met a decade earlier and bonded over their fascination with an obscure species of roundworm, were exchanging datapoints at 11 pm -- one of the rare moments Ambros could steal away from tending to his newborn baby.
"It just fit together like puzzle pieces," Ruvkun told AFP in an interview from his home in a Boston suburb, shortly after learning of the award on Monday. "It was a eureka moment."
What they had uncovered was microRNA: tiny genetic molecules that act as key regulators of development in animals and plants, and hold the promise of breakthroughs in treating a wide range of diseases in the years ahead.
Although these molecules are only 22 "letters" long -- compared to the thousands of lines of code in regular protein-coding genes -- their small size belies their critical role as molecular gatekeepers.
"They turn off target genes," Ruvkun explained.
"It's a little bit like how astronomy starts with looking at the visible spectrum, and then people thought 'If we look with X rays, we can see much higher energy events,'" he added.
"We were looking at genetics at much smaller scales than it had been looked at before."
- Dismissed at first -
Their discovery had its roots in early investigations into C. elegans, a one-millimeter-long roundworm.
Ambros and Ruvkun were intrigued by the interplay between two genes that seemed to disrupt the worm's normal development -- causing them either to stay in a juvenile state or acquire adult features prematurely.
The genetic information contained in all our cells flows from DNA to messenger RNA (mRNA) through a process called transcription, and then on to the cellular machinery where it provides instructions on which proteins to create.
It's through this process, understood since the mid-20th century, that cells become specialized and carry out different functions.
But Ambros and Ruvkun, who began their work in the same lab before moving to different institutions, discovered a fundamentally new pathway for regulating gene activity through microRNAs, which control gene expression after transcription.
They published their findings in back-to-back papers in Cell in 1993, but at first, the discovery was dismissed as an esoteric detail, likely irrelevant to mammals.
"We were considered an oddity in the world of developmental biology," Ruvkun recalled. Even he had little idea their work would one day be celebrated by the wider scientific community.
That all changed in 2000 when Ruvkun's lab discovered another microRNA that was present throughout the tree of life -- from roundworms to mollusks, chickens, and humans.
- 'Celebrating like crazy' -
At the time, the human genome was still being mapped, but the portion that was complete was available to researchers.
"I think it was probably one-third done, and I could already see (the new microRNA) in that one-third of the human genome," said Ruvkun. "That was a surprise!"
Since then, the microRNA field has exploded, with more than 170,000 citations currently listed in biomedical literature.
More than 1,000 microRNAs have been identified in human DNA, and some are already being used to better understand tumor types and develop treatments for people with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
Trials are also underway to develop microRNAs as treatments for heart disease.
On the morning of their Nobel win, the two old friends "Facetimed and high-fived," Ruvkun said. "It's magnificent, and we're going to be celebrating like crazy."
Recent Stories
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..
Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP
Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..
AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid Maqbool
DG RDA launches new property transfer system to facilitate citizens
Romina for working together with provinces to tackle climate challenges
Police arrest 2 members of street crime gang in Wah
More Stories From World
-
Skipper Stirling leads Ireland to ODI win over South Africa12 minutes ago
-
Saied re-elected Tunisia president with 90.7% of the vote32 minutes ago
-
US duo win Nobel for gene regulation breakthrough2 hours ago
-
Putin to meet Iran president in Turkmenistan Friday: news agencies2 hours ago
-
Ex-Dutch football star Johan Neeskens dies2 hours ago
-
Oil prices extend gains on Mideast tensions, Wall Street slips2 hours ago
-
UN slams terror attack near Karachi airport, killing two Chinese natinals3 hours ago
-
Hurricane Milton strengthens fast, threatens Mexico, Florida6 hours ago
-
UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more erratic6 hours ago
-
Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon border villages6 hours ago
-
Ukraine says hit Crimea oil terminal, Russia claims gains6 hours ago
-
Culinary Arts Commission organizes meeting on supportive role of Innovation Centers6 hours ago