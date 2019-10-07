Nobel Week 2019 Opens in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The annual Nobel week starts in Stockholm on Monday and the laureates of the 2019 world most prestigious prize will be announced from October 7-14.

The week starts at the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute in the Swedish capital, where the Nobel Prize winners in physiology or medicine will be announced later in the day.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Nobel Assembly at the Royal Swedish academy of Sciences will name the Nobel Prize laureates in physics and chemistry.

On October 10, the Swedish Academy will announce the Nobel Prize winner in literature.

On October 11, the Norwegian Nobel Committee will name the Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

The Nobel week will finish on October 14, with the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announcing the winner of the prize in economic sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel.

The amount of money awarded this year for each of the Nobel Prizes is set at 9 million Swedish Krona (about $940,000).