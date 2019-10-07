UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nobel Week 2019 Opens In Stockholm

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 11:30 AM

Nobel Week 2019 Opens in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The annual Nobel week starts in Stockholm on Monday and the laureates of the 2019 world most prestigious prize will be announced from October 7-14.

The week starts at the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute in the Swedish capital, where the Nobel Prize winners in physiology or medicine will be announced later in the day.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Nobel Assembly at the Royal Swedish academy of Sciences will name the Nobel Prize laureates in physics and chemistry.

On October 10, the Swedish Academy will announce the Nobel Prize winner in literature.

On October 11, the Norwegian Nobel Committee will name the Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

The Nobel week will finish on October 14, with the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announcing the winner of the prize in economic sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel.

The amount of money awarded this year for each of the Nobel Prizes is set at 9 million Swedish Krona (about $940,000).

Related Topics

Assembly World Stockholm Swedish Krona Money October 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 7 October 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE hosts 36th session of the Arab Ministerial Cou ..

12 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s PM Hariri arrives in UAE

13 hours ago

Qudwa 2019 concludes by demonstrating skills requi ..

13 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Chairman of Department o ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.