Nobel Win Must Spur Abiy To Enhance Rights Reforms: Amnesty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 02:57 PM

Nobel win must spur Abiy to enhance rights reforms: Amnesty

Amnesty International hailed the Nobel Peace Prize awarded Friday to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, but said the honour should spur him to enhance reforms on human rights

Amnesty International hailed the Nobel Peace prize awarded Friday to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, but said the honour should spur him to enhance reforms on human rights.

"This award should push and motivate him to tackle the outstanding human rights challenges that threaten to reverse the gains made so far," the group said, pointing to "ongoing ethnic tensions that threaten instability and further human rights abuses".

