Nobel Winner Charpentier Wants To Send 'strong Message' To Girls
Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:28 PM
Nobel Chemistry Prize winner Emmanuelle Charpentier said Wednesday she hoped the award would send a "strong message" to young girls looking to enter science
Stockholm (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Nobel Chemistry prize winner Emmanuelle Charpentier said Wednesday she hoped the award would send a "strong message" to young girls looking to enter science.
"I wish that the fact that Jennifer Doudna and myself are awarded today can really provide a really strong message for young girls," Charpentier told reporters in Stockholm via a telephone link.