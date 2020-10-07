Nobel winner Charpentier wants to send 'strong message' to girls

Nobel Chemistry Prize winner Emmanuelle Charpentier said Wednesday she hoped the award would send a "strong message" to young girls looking to enter science

Stockholm (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Nobel Chemistry prize winner Emmanuelle Charpentier said Wednesday she hoped the award would send a "strong message" to young girls looking to enter science.

"I wish that the fact that Jennifer Doudna and myself are awarded today can really provide a really strong message for young girls," Charpentier told reporters in Stockholm via a telephone link.