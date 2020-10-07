UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nobel Winner Charpentier Wants To Send 'strong Message' To Girls

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:28 PM

Nobel winner Charpentier wants to send 'strong message' to girls

Nobel Chemistry Prize winner Emmanuelle Charpentier said Wednesday she hoped the award would send a "strong message" to young girls looking to enter science

Stockholm (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Nobel Chemistry prize winner Emmanuelle Charpentier said Wednesday she hoped the award would send a "strong message" to young girls looking to enter science.

"I wish that the fact that Jennifer Doudna and myself are awarded today can really provide a really strong message for young girls," Charpentier told reporters in Stockholm via a telephone link.

Related Topics

Young Stockholm

Recent Stories

The Midrange Kings of 2020

15 minutes ago

ERC provides further humanitarian aid to people af ..

29 minutes ago

More than 10,000 police officials to perform secur ..

1 minute ago

Australia confirms 10 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more d ..

1 minute ago

Post-Brexit trade talks resume in London

4 minutes ago

Mother, son killed in Malakand road mishap

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.