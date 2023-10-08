Open Menu

Nobel Winner Mohammadi 'celebrates' Prize In Her Cell: Family

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Nobel winner Mohammadi 'celebrates' prize in her cell: family

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi "celebrated" her Nobel Peace prize with fellow detainees in their Tehran prison cell, her family told AFP on Saturday.

"Narges learned that she had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize yesterday afternoon from messages sent from the men's unit, where they have easier access to telephones on Fridays," her family said.

That same evening, "state television broadcast the news at 10.30 pm with an insulting and defamatory portrait of Narges", the family's statement continued.

"Narges and her cellmates erupted in joy and celebrated this victory in their cell."

A 51-year-old journalist and activist, Mohammadi has spent much of the past two decades in and out of jail for her campaign against the mandatory wearing of a hijab for women and the death penalty.

