Nobel winner Ressa accuses social media giants of fuelling 'toxic sludge'

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Accepting her Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, Philippine journalist Maria Ressa launched a vitriolic attack against American tech giants, accusing them of fuelling a flood of "toxic sludge" on social media.

Ressa, the co-founder of news website Rappler who won this year's prize together with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, said that "our greatest need today is to transform that hate and violence, the toxic sludge that's coursing through our information ecosystem, prioritised by American internet companies that make more money by spreading that hate and triggering the worst in us."