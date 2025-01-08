Open Menu

Nobel Winner Ressa Tells AFP 'dangerous Times' Ahead After Meta Ends US Fact-checking

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Philippine Nobel laureate Maria Ressa warned Wednesday of "extremely dangerous times ahead" in an interview with AFP after social media giant Meta ended its US fact-checking program on Facebook and Instagram.

Ressa and the Rappler news site she co-founded have spent years fighting online disinformation while battling court cases filed under former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, whose drug war killed thousands of people.

The veteran journalist and winner of the Nobel Peace prize in 2021 said Meta's decision meant "extremely dangerous times ahead" for journalism, democracy and social media users.

"Mark Zuckerberg says it's a free speech issue -- that's completely wrong," Ressa told AFP at Rappler's newsroom in Manila.

"Only if you're profit driven can you claim that; only if you want power and money can you claim that. This is about safety."

